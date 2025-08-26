Could have played even if there was another Test in England: Mohammed Siraj Mohammed Siraj, hero of India's England tour, said he could’ve played another Test despite bowling 185.3 overs. He took 23 wickets, led India to a historic win at The Oval, and called Test cricket his passion for its challenges and comebacks.

Kolkata:

Mohammed Siraj may have been the standout performer in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but the Indian fast bowler says he still had more to give, as he himself mentioned. After delivering a staggering 185.3 overs across the five-match series in England, which is more than any other bowler from either side, Siraj said he could’ve played an additional Test if required.

He highlighted his love for the longest format of the game and called it his ‘priority’. He noted that red-ball cricket offers mental and emotional fatigue, but he loves to overcome the challenge and rise to the occasion. He mentioned that the format offers a chance of a comeback, which he drew similarities with that of life itself.

“Hundred percent I could've played even if there was another Test match. No, it is my priority. I can do anything for Test cricket. I like the way Test cricket throws the toughest challenges and struggles at us, just like life does. Test cricket gives mental fatigue, emotional fatigue, body tiredness, etc, but that is the challenge that I love most about it. You can have one bad spell and you'd better yourself in the next. In Test cricket, we get another innings to make a comeback, just like life, where we get chances to better ourselves every day,” Siraj told RevSportz.

Goal is to play as many matches as possible for India, and try to win them: Siraj

Fresh off his Player of the Match performance in the thrilling final Test at The Oval, the 31-year-old pacer opened up about the emotional and physical demands of Test cricket, and why he embraces them.

“To be honest, I don't know. But when you play for your country, you don't think how it might affect your body so much as you think about doing it for your country. People like us have had one dream since childhood, and that is to be able to play for the country. And when that opportunity comes, we grab that opportunity with both hands. I am a believer in utilising whatever opportunities (we get) to play as many matches as possible for India, and try to win them,” he said.

Siraj finished the series as the leading wicket-taker, with 23 scalps at an average of 32.43, including two five-wicket hauls. In the final Test, he was instrumental in scripting a dramatic turnaround. On the last morning, with England on course for victory and India missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj took charge, claiming three of the final four wickets in quick succession. His efforts helped India defend a target of 374 runs, winning by just six runs.