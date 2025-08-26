Sunil Gavaskar slams foreign cricket experts for commenting on India's Asia Cup squad Sunil Gavaskar has called out the foreign cricket experts for commenting and analysing India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025, stating that they should focus on their own country's cricket. Several experts have given their views on Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal's snubs.

New Delhi:

India cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar slammed the foreign cricket experts for commenting on India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Former Indian cricketers and experts have expressed surprise over the snub of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal from India's squad; however, Gavaskar feels that the foreign experts should focus on their cricket.

"What is baffling is foreigners who have zero stake in Indian cricket, and much less knowledge about it, wading into the debate and adding fuel to the fire. However great they may be as players and however many times they may have been to India, the selection of the Indian team is strictly none of their business. They should focus on their country's cricket and let us Indians worry about our cricket. Amazingly, when their country's teams are selected, there's hardly anything, if ever, heard from them about the selection,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

The former India skipper also stated that former Indian cricketers have not commented on squads of other countries, further asking why they do with the Indian squads.

"It's almost as if the selection is perfect and they have no comments to make. So, why butt your nose into the selection of the Indian team? Have you ever heard Indian ex-cricketers talk about the selection of other countries' teams? No, we mind our own business, and seriously couldn't be bothered by who they choose or who they don't select," he added.

The former cricketer also reasoned that the experts' comments, stating that they do this to garner public engagement. "Today, in the days of public media, where getting views and followers is the theme, one of the fastest ways to increase the numbers is by commenting on matters Indian. And mostly, they do it negatively, so there is a huge reaction from Indian keyboard users, which in turn boosts their follower count. If you have thick skin, then all the better. That's why so many overseas cricketers have made a living by needling the Indian cricket lovers with their mostly negative comments about Indian cricket and cricketers," he commented.