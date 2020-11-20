Brad Hogg raises doubt on Rohit Sharma holding Test XI spot; gets brutally trolled by Wasim Jaffer

Image Source : @WASIMJAFFER/GETTY IMAGES Wasim Jaffer referred to a meme to troll Brad Hogg after the former Aussie spinner raised doubt on Rohit Sharma holding a spot in India's Test XI.

Wasim Jaffer continued on his commendable meme-game which made headlines during the 2020 Indian Premier League, as he took to Twitter to troll former Australian spinner Brad Hogg.

Jaffer's tweet came in reply to Hogg's opinion on Rohit Sharma.

In a reply to a tweet asking if Ajinkya Rahane could captain the side after Virat Kohli leaves the side after the first Test, Hogg had implied that Rohit Sharma's spot in the Test XI is doubtful, and so Rahane can do a "fine job."

"Rahane will do a fine job. The only other option would be Rohit but his record touring in Test Cricket provides no certainty of him holding a spot in the team," Hogg said.

Rahane will do a fine job. The only other option would be Rohit but his record touring in Test Cricket provides no certainty of him holding a spot in the team. #Cricket #INDvAUS https://t.co/7sPXlw1PB5 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 16, 2020

In reply, Wasim Jaffer quoted Hogg's opinion on Rohit Sharma, and posted a meme from the movie Hera Pheri, where Akshay Kumar says, "Aaja, aaja beta aaja."

Rohit Sharma is rested for the limited-overs series against Australia as he continues to recover from the injury sustained during the 2020 IPL. He resumed training at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore earlier this week.

India's tour of Australia will begin on Novemebr 27 with the three-match ODI series, followed by a three T20Is and four-Test series.