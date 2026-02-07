'Want to win minimum of five more trophies for India' - Hardik Pandya makes intention clear ahead of T20 WC Hardik Pandya set an ambitious target ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, expressing his desire to win at least five more trophies for India. The all-rounder, a hero of India’s last title win, said his experience has made him stronger and more dangerous, especially as a batter.

Mumbai:

Hardik Pandya has laid down a bold marker ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, making his ambitions crystal clear. One of India’s key architects in their title triumph last edition, Pandya played a decisive role in the final by dismissing Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller to seal a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in Barbados.

As India prepare for the opening game of the 2026 tournament, Pandya is brimming with confidence and hunger for more success. Reflecting on his growth and experience, the star all-rounder revealed his desire to add at least five more trophies to India’s cabinet, vowing to keep improving and become an even more formidable force, particularly with the bat.

“This Hardik has 10 years of experience in life. It’s more exciting and more scary and it’s just the start and I want to win as many as possible. I want to win a minimum of five more trophies for India. I will make sure it happens. The whole plan in life is to get better, stronger and I feel I will be very scary. I think the potential that I as a player have and as a batter especially, I will be very scary. I genuinely want to scare people now,” said Pandya while speaking to Star Sports.

Bumrah unlikely to play first T20I

Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to play India’s opening encounter against USA in the T20 World Cup 2026. The ace pacer is currently dealing with viral fever and India may not risk him at the moment, given that it’s a long tournament. Harshit Rana has already been ruled out as Mohammed Siraj replaced him in the squad. The pacer is likely to feature in the playing XI alongside Arshdeep Singh.

The batting, on the other hand, looks very sorted. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar and Tilak Varma are in stellar form at the moment,

Also Read: