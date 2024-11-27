Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Virat Kohli surpasses Babar, Labuschagne with big jump in ICC Test batting rankings after Perth ton

Virat Kohli surpasses Babar, Labuschagne with big jump in ICC Test batting rankings after Perth ton

After scoring just 5 runs in the first innings, Virat Kohli made a strong comeback with his 30th Test century in the second innings of the first Test match against Australia in Perth. Kohli gained 9 places in the updated ICC Test rankings with his first century in 2024.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Nov 27, 2024 15:28 IST, Updated : Nov 27, 2024 15:54 IST
Virat Kohli ICC Test batting rankings
Image Source : GETTY Nitish Reddy and Virat Kohli against Australia in Perth on November 24, 2024

Virat Kohli's first international century in 2024 earned him a big boost in the updated ICC men's Test batting rankings on Wednesday. The star cricketer registered a brilliant unbeaten hundred during the first Test against Australia in Perth to guide India to a huge 295-run win.

Kohli, who was forced out of the top 10 of the ICC Test rankings after a string of poor performances in red-ball cricket, managed to return to the form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener at the Optus Stadium. Kohli brought his 30th Test hundred, and 81st international century to jump 9 places up to the 13th position in the updated ICC Test batting rankings.

The 36-year-old veteran is chasing the 10000-run mark in Test cricket in a five-match Test series in Australia and is off to a promising start. He surpassed the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Babar Azam, with the former failing to contribute in the Perth Test, and became the third-highest ranked Indian in the ICC Test batting rankings. 

Meanwhile, another Indian to witness a big boost in the Test batting rankings was KL Rahul. The under-pressure batter scored 26 runs in the first innings and 77 in the second to see a 13-place jump in the ICC Test batting rankings to re-enter the top 50. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal gained a place to go second in the updated ICC Test batting rankings after a sensational hundred in Perth while Rishabh Pant managed to hold his 6th position after poor show in the BGT opener.

Related Stories
Shubman Gill doubtful for Adelaide Test too after being ruled out of series opener: Report

Shubman Gill doubtful for Adelaide Test too after being ruled out of series opener: Report

Jasprit Bumrah earns career best rating to become number 1 Test bowler after heroics in Perth

Jasprit Bumrah earns career best rating to become number 1 Test bowler after heroics in Perth

Yashasvi Jaiswal chases Joe Root to become number 1 Test batter in latest ICC rankings

Yashasvi Jaiswal chases Joe Root to become number 1 Test batter in latest ICC rankings

Indians in ICC men's Test batting rankings

  1. Yashasvi Jaiswal - ranked 2nd (+1) with 825 ratings
  2. Rishabh Pant - ranked 6th with 736 ratings
  3. Virat Kohli - ranked 13th (+9) with 689 ratings
  4. Shubman Gill - ranked 17th (-1) with 673 ratings
  5. Rohit Sharma - ranked 26th with 623 ratings
  6. KL Rahul - ranked 49th (+13) with 535 ratings
  7. Ravindra Jadeja - ranked 50th (-3) with 534 ratings
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement