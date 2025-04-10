Virat Kohli set to achieve 'never-before-seen' record in IPL history against Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is on the cusp of creating an all-time record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) today during the clash against Delhi Capitals. He needs only two boundaries to achieve a massive personal milestone and will become the first ever player to do so.

Virat Kohli will be in action today at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as RCB face Delhi Capitals in the 24th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He is in great form this season, having scored 164 runs in four outings at an average of 54.66 and a strike rate of 143.85, with two fifties to his name.

The former RCB skipper has been smashing boundaries at a rate of knots ever since he started opening the innings regularly in the cash-rich league. In the process, he has managed to smack 998 boundaries (720 fours and 278 sixes) so far in his career and is only two such hits away from becoming the first batter ever to hit 1000 boundaries in the history of IPL.

No other batter is even close to him with Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner following Kohli with 920 and 899 boundaries in their IPL career. Both players are unlikely to feature in IPL again even as Rohit Sharma is fourth on this list with 885 boundaries so far.

Most boundaries in IPL history

Player Fours Sixes Total Boundaries Virat Kohli 720 278 998 Shikhar Dhawan 768 152 920 David Warner 663 236 899 Rohit Sharma 603 282 885 Chris Gayle 404 357 761

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has also hit 99 half-centuries so far in his T20 career, apart from smacking nine centuries. If Kohli scores 50 or more and gets out before reaching the three-figure mark, he will complete 100 fifties in the shortest format of the game. Moreover, he also needs only five sixes to go past Hitman Rohit Sharma in the list of players with most sixes in the history of IPL. Kohli has so far hit 278 maximums, while Rohit has sent the ball into the crowd 282 times. Chris Gayle is on top in this aspect with a staggering 257 sixes in the cash-rich league.