IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's in-sync expressions on field trigger Twitter meme-fest

India had a rough outing on the field during the opening day of the first Test against England in Chennai. England scored 263/3 on Day 1, a courtesy brilliant century from captain Joe Root, as well as a gritty 89-run knock from opener Dom Sibley.

The duo added 200 runs for the third-wicket partnership, broken by Jasprit Bumrah in the final over of the day.

While India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant did his bit in keeping up the morale for the bowlers, Twitter also poked fun at a particular moment on the field where Indian captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma were seemingly in-sync with their expressions while staring at the ball.

The duo continued to look at the ball with a helpless expression on their face, sparking memes on the social networking site.

Take a look at some of the funny tweets:

When bumrah calls for the captain. pic.twitter.com/Ca42nh78H2 — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) February 5, 2021

When Anushka and Ritika exchange words between them, they be like : pic.twitter.com/RoIe07m7jS — Mitul (@R3Mitul) February 5, 2021

How it's Started How it's Going pic.twitter.com/qxO0sc4R4j — Monika (@Thakkarmonika7) February 5, 2021

Guddu and Bablu Pandit watching Munna Bhaiya's lavish lifestyle pic.twitter.com/BzXfgOzg0i — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 5, 2021

Mechanical engineering guys passing outside Computer branch class pic.twitter.com/JD2qkz5szb — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 5, 2021

Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bat in Chennai. The first two matches of the four-match series will take place in the city, while the other two are scheduled to be played at the revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.