Saturday, February 06, 2021
     
 Live tv
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's in-sync expressions on field trigger Twitter meme-fest

England ended Day 1 of the opening Test on 263/3, with captain Joe Root remaining not out on 128.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 06, 2021 9:05 IST
Image Source : TWITTER SCREENSHOT

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's in-sync expressions on field trigger Twitter meme-fest

India had a rough outing on the field during the opening day of the first Test against England in Chennai. England scored 263/3 on Day 1, a courtesy brilliant century from captain Joe Root, as well as a gritty 89-run knock from opener Dom Sibley.

The duo added 200 runs for the third-wicket partnership, broken by Jasprit Bumrah in the final over of the day.

While India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant did his bit in keeping up the morale for the bowlers, Twitter also poked fun at a particular moment on the field where Indian captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma were seemingly in-sync with their expressions while staring at the ball.

The duo continued to look at the ball with a helpless expression on their face, sparking memes on the social networking site.

Take a look at some of the funny tweets:

 

Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bat in Chennai. The first two matches of the four-match series will take place in the city, while the other two are scheduled to be played at the revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

