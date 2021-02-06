IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's in-sync expressions on field trigger Twitter meme-fest

India had a rough outing on the field during the opening day of the first Test against England in Chennai. England scored 263/3 on Day 1, a courtesy brilliant century from captain Joe Root, as well as a gritty 89-run knock from opener Dom Sibley.
The duo added 200 runs for the third-wicket partnership, broken by Jasprit Bumrah in the final over of the day.
While India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant did his bit in keeping up the morale for the bowlers, Twitter also poked fun at a particular moment on the field where Indian captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma were seemingly in-sync with their expressions while staring at the ball.
The duo continued to look at the ball with a helpless expression on their face, sparking memes on the social networking site.
Take a look at some of the funny tweets:
Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bat in Chennai. The first two matches of the four-match series will take place in the city, while the other two are scheduled to be played at the revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.