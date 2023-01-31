Virat Kohli is the only player to achieve 'THIS' record and it is unlikely to be broken

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli during IND vs ENG T20 World Cup match

Virat Kohli, a name that grips the entire cricketing fraternity and fans of the sport. Once Virat walks in, he commands respect and attention. The former India captain has dominated world cricket for more than a decade and record books tumble, every time he comes out to bat. Kohli's prowess with the bat is such that he has the most international centuries to his name after the great Sachin Tendulkar. As far as the One Day Internationals (ODIs) are concerned, Kohli with 46 international centuries is just behind Sachin Tendulkar who has 49 on the list.

Kohli goes by the name 'KING' and this is how he plays. Kohli who debuted in the year 2008 has scored 8119 runs in the Test format, 12809 runs in the One Day International format, and 4008 runs in the T20 International format so far. He has accomplished numerous feats which might be broken in the near future, but as of now, Virat has a record to his name which is unlikely to be broken. Interestingly, Kohli is the only player across all formats in cricketing history to claim a wicket off the '0th' ball of his T20I career.

WATCH THE VIDEO

In a T20I match that India was playing against England in 2011, MS Dhoni handed over the ball to a young Virat Kohli who used to bowl a few overs here and there. Virat was never a conventional bowler, but Dhoni used him quite effectively when he needed options to contain the opposition. Kohli ended up bowling a wide. MS Dhoni with his lightning-fast hands clipped off the bails and stumped Kevin Pietersen and hence Virat ended up claiming a wicket off his 0th delivery in his T20I career.

ALSO READ | Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy to play for RCB?

Kohli made his debut for India in 2008 after his triumphant U-19 ODI World Cup victory with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja. After that, Kohli played his first Test match for India in 2011 and his first international T20I game in 2012. To this date, Kohli has made 46 ODI hundreds, 27 Test hundreds, and 1 T20I hundred.

Latest Cricket News