Virat Kohli is a freak and his statistics are super freakish - Shane Watson

Shane Watson, former Australian all-rounder praised Virat Kohli's performance, he termed his statistics in the T20 World Cup as "super freakish".

Virat's campaign in the mega tournament has been brilliant so far. In the four innings that he played, the 33-year-old smashed three half-centuries. He created a massive world record in India vs Bangladesh match on Wednesday. Virat surpassed legendary Mahela Jayawardene to become the leading run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup.

"Over 1000 runs in T20 World Cups at an average of over 80, I am not able to get my head around this," Watson said.

"T20 cricket is a high-risk game, high-risk batting, and to think that he can do it at the biggest tournament, averaging so much and winning so many games for his country.

"He is a freak and those statistics are super freakish. It's incredible that you can bat in such a high-risk format and score consistently. It's ridiculous."

In India's previous match against Bangladesh, Virat hammered 64 runs off 44 deliveries including eight boundaries and a six and he also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most 50-plus scores (21) in ICC World Cup.

Kohli has scored 220 runs with knocks of 82 not out, 62 not out, 12, and an unbeaten 64 against Bangladesh.

"As soon as I knew the World Cup was in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. I knew good cricketing shots would be the key. I knew the kind of experience and game awareness of having played in Australia will come in handy for the team," Kohli said.

In the match against the Netherlands, Virat smashed 62 runs off 44 deliveries including three boundaries and two sixes against the Netherlands. The former India skipper scored 82 off 53 balls and guided India to victory against Pakistan in their opening match of the tournament.

