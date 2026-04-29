Virat Kohli inches away from major Chris Gayle world record as RCB gear up for GT clash in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli is set to break a huge Chris Gayle T20 world record as his team meets Gujarat Titans in the reverse fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Thursday, April 30, with an eye on the top spot in the points table. RCB have been among the trend setters this season with six wins in eight outings and are one point behind the leaders, Punjab Kings.

RCB bounced back from their defeat to Delhi Capitals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium with a victory over the Gujarat side at their home. Kohli was instrumental in the win, helping the team chase down 206 with his 81 and also earning the Player of the Match performance.

While Kohli missed a century and was disappointed to walk back before taking the team over the line, he would be eager to go one step ahead this time around when they travel to Ahmedabad to face the Titans.

Kohli eyes huge T20 world record

Meanwhile, Kohli is inches away from a massive Gayle record as he is set to become the fastest batter to score 14000 T20 runs. Kohli is currently on 13894 runs in 405 innings and needs 106 runs to get to the mark. He has 17 innings to break Gayle's record and become the fastest player to 14000 runs. Gayle had got to the mark in 423 innings.

Meanwhile, Kohli will also achieve a special first. The 37-year-old will become the first Indian to get to the 14K mark. He is already the only Indian player to have scored over 13000 runs in the shortest format.

Most runs by Indians in T20s:

1 - Virat Kohli: 13894 runs in 405 innings

2 - Rohit Sharma: 12385 runs in 454 innings

3 - Shikhar Dhawan: 9797 runs in 331 innings

4 - Suryakumar Yadav: 9616 runs in 341 innings

5 - Sanju Samson: 8704 runs in 321 innings

Coming back to the match, GT will have to be at their best to pose a challenge against a complete RCB team, which is coming off after humiliating DC. GT are currently in fifth place in the points table with four wins in eight outings.

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