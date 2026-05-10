Virat Kohli climbs up on unwanted golden duck record after latest first-ball nought in RCB vs MI IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli registered back-to-back ducks in the Indian Premier League 2026 after walking back for a first-ball nought against the Mumbai Indians at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Sunday, May 10. Kohli fell on the first ball, trying to go past the mid-off as he charged down the track against Deepak Chahar.

However, the RCB talisman could not find the right timing as the ball hit his upper bat and went to mid-off, where Raw Bawa completed the catch. A dejected Kohli walked back as Raipur, the second home for RCB this season, dived in silence.

Kohli now has joint third-most golden ducks

This was Kohli's 12th duck in IPL and eighth golden duck in the tournament's history as he climbs the ladder up. Kohli now has the joint third-most golden ducks in the Indian cash-rich league as he joins the likes of Ishan Kishan and Sunil Narine in the unwanted record list, which is headed by Rashid Khan and followed by Glenn Maxwell in second.

Most golden ducks in IPL history:

12: Rashid Khan

10: Glenn Maxwell

08: Virat Kohli

08: Ishan Kishan

08: Sunil Narine

Second only instance for Kohli

Meanwhile, this was only the second time that Kohli fell for back-to-back ducks in the IPL. He was dismissed by Prince Yadav in the previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants for a two-ball nought. Before this season, Kohli fell for successive ducks in 2022 after bagging noughts against the LSG and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Trent Boult, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Venkatesh Iyer

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