Is Hardik Pandya playing for MI in must-win IPL 2026 clash against RCB in Raipur?

New Delhi:

Hardik Pandya missed out as the Mumbai Indians take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their must-win Indian Premier League 2026 clash at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Sunday, May 10. Hardik was not part of the MI team as Suryakumar Yadav led in his absence.

Hardik was not part of MI's previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants as well as he was down with back spasms. SKY was the captain in that game as well.

Hardik Pandya update

Hardik Pandya had joined the MI squad in Raipur for their RCB clash after not travelling with the first large batch of players. He joined MI later and a call on his availability was to be taken on the match day. The medical team evaluated him, and it seems that he is still not ready for a game.

RCB opt to bowl

RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first, confirming that his team is going with the same side. "We will bowl first. Pretty obvious, surface is good and pretty hard. But we will try to get them as early as possible and go on the chase. Conditions are not unfamiliar to be honest. It's a new stadium, good supporters and great outfield I would say and everyone is looking forward to the game," Patidar said at the toss.

"We are going with the same team. Yes we had a couple of losses but it's important to be in the present and play on your strengths. So we will be focusing more on ourselves rather than other teams," he added.

"No, we are pretty confident. I think we are happy to bat first. Big ground, black soil wicket, I think runs on board, always good pressure for the other team. (Any changes) Not really, we are going with the same team. (MI haven't strung two wins together. What is going to be important to do that?) I think it's all history now what has happened before. We are really looking forward to this game, big game, Super Sunday. Trying to put our best foot forward and have good entertainment for Raipur," MI stand-in skipper Surya said at the toss.