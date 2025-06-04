Virat Kohli breaks multiple all-time IPL records during 43-run knock in final against Punjab Kings It was a laboured knock as Virat Kohli tried his best but couldn't get as many boundaries off as he wanted to, but he managed to achieve a couple of all-time IPL records in the IPL final. RCB ended up scoring 190/9 after Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh bowled exceptionally well for Punjab Kings.

Ahmedabad :

Virat Kohli didn't have the best of days with the bat in the grand final of the ongoing edition of the IPL, but he ended up achieving a couple of all-time IPL records against the Punjab Kings on Tuesday, June 3 in Ahmedabad. Kohli was on level with Shikhar Dhawan on 768 fours for the IPL and hit three on Tuesday to become the batter with the most boundaries in the tournament's history (771). Kohli's 43 also helped him break his own record of scoring the most runs by a batter against one opponent.

Kohli required 19 runs to surpass David Warner to be the batter with the most runs against the Punjab Kings and 31 to break his own record and he achieved both. Kohli now has 1159 runs against the Punjab Kings, 1146 runs against the Chennai Super Kings and 1130 runs against the Delhi Capitals to feature thrice in the top five in the record list.

Most runs against one opposition in IPL

1159 - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs PBKS, in 36 innings

1146 - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs CSK, in 34 innings

1134 - David Warner (DC/SRH) vs PBKS, in 26 innings

1130 - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs DC, in 30 innings

1093 - David Warner (DC/SRH) vs KKR, in 28 innings

Most fours in IPL

771 - Virat Kohli

768 - Shikhar Dhawan

663 - David Warner

640 - Rohit Sharma

514 - Ajinkya Rahane

Kohli scored a 35-ball 43, which ultimately was a crucial contribution, but after RCB finished with an under-par score of 190/9, it needed a superhuman effort from the bowlers. A bit conservative play from the uncapped bunch of the Punjab Kings batters, combined with some terrific bowling by Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, meant that Punjab Kings fell short by six runs and Virat Kohli won his third trophy in the last 12 months.