Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Quarterfinal Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Live Score Updates: VID lose three wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Quarterfinal Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Live Score Updates

> Vidarbha 14/3 after 10 overs Vidarbha are reeling as Saurashtra's pace duo- Unadkat and Sakariya has claimed three wickets in the powerplay. While Faiz Fazal is still there, he is looking from support from the other end to stabalize his side and take the innings forward. Meanwhile, Saurashtra's skipper Unadkat has toppled two wickets to provide his team a fine start.

> Vidarbha 6/1 after 5 overs Saurashtra's decision to bowl first after winning the toss seems to favor them as Unadkat defined Atharva Taide's way to the pavilion just in the third over. Clearly, Vidarbha batsmen are careful of the the tight bowling spell from Unadkat and Sakariya as the batting team aggregated just six runs from their first five overs.

> Saurashtra have won the toss and have opted to field

Saurashtra have displayed a top form in the ongoing edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy as the side has won all the five matches that they have played in the tournament so far. Today at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Jaydev Unadkat's side takes on Vidarbha in the third quarter final of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha have tasted both success and failure in the tournament as they have won three games and lost two from the total of five matches played in the current edition of the domestic tournament.

Saurashtra (Playing XI): Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson(w), Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Chetan Sakariya

Vidarbha (Playing XI): Faiz Fazal(c), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w), Apoorv Wankhade, Aditya Sarwate, Aditya Thakare, Lalit M Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare

Squads:

Saurashtra Squad: Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson(w), Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Makvana, Kushang Patel, Himalaya Barad, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, Pranav Nandha, Parth Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Devang Karamta

Vidarbha Squad: Faiz Fazal(c), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w), Apoorv Wankhade, Aditya Sarwate, Darshan Nalkande, Lalit M Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Jitesh Sharma, Sanjay Raghunath, Akshay Karnewar, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Siddhesh Neral, Ganesh Bhosle, Harsh Dubey, Shubham Dubey