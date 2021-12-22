Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Quarterfinal Kerala vs Services Live Score Updates: Pathania takes 2 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Sanju Samson-led Kerala will clash against Services in the quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur. (File Photo)

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Quarterfinal Kerala vs Services Live Score Updates

> Kerala 36/2 after 10 overs After a fluent start in the first five overs, Kerala suffered a dual blow in the seventh over when Services's pacer Diwesh Pathania removed Mohammed Azharuddeen and Jalaj Saxena in successive deliveries. The two quick wickets have thrown huge responsibilities on Rohan Kunnummal and Vinoop Manoharan as the duo is trying to stabilize their side after the jolt.

> Kerala 19/0 after 5 overs Kerala openers Rohan Kunnummal and Mohammed Azharuddeen are taking some time to adjust and sideways are keeping the scoreboard ticking. The duo has given their side a steady start and are carefully playing the Bahadur-Pathania bowling spell.

> Services have won the toss and have opted to field.

Services (Playing XI): Lakhan Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Mohit Ahlawat, Rajat Paliwal(c), Devender Lohchab(w), Pulkit Narang, Abhishek Tiwari, Diwesh Pathania, Pal Raj Bahadur, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Mumtaz Qadir

Kerala (Playing XI): Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson(w/c), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Vinoop Manoharan, Sijomon Joseph, Jalaj Saxena, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, MD Nidheesh, Basil Thampi

Kerala Squad: Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Vinoop Manoharan, Sijomon Joseph, Jalaj Saxena, Suresh Vishweshwar, MD Nidheesh, Basil Thampi, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, KC Akshay, Sudhesan Midhun, Faisal Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Abdul Basith

Services Squad: Lakhan Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Mohit Ahlawat, Rajat Paliwal (C), Mumtaz Qadir, Devender Lohchab (WK), Pulkit Narang, Diwesh Pathania, Pal Raj Bahadur, Vikas Umesh Yadav, Rahul Singh, Shakti Malviya, Gaurav Kochar, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Trivendra Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Shivam Tiwari, Jayjeet Jaiswal, Lovekesh Kumar, Ashish Nuniwal