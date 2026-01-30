'Very explosive': Ravi Shastri makes bold claim around team India ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 With the T20 World Cup 2026 right around the corner, and the tournament all set to kick off on February 7, former India cricketer and ex-coach Ravi Shastri took centre stage and made a bold claim around the Men in Blue and Australia.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and will begin on February 7. Ahead of the tournament, many have come forward and stated that the Indian team is one of the biggest favourites to go all the way.

With the start of the tournament right around the corner, former India cricketer and ex-coach Ravi Shastri took centre stage and named team India as the side that could breach the 300-mark in the upcoming tournament. He also named Australia as one of the sides that could cross the mark.

"I think Australia, India look as the teams to pass that 300-run mark. These are the two teams I would pick as the frontrunners to get this because of the kind of players both have. Very explosive, esepcially at the top and if one guy gets 100 at the top, then you're close to that 300,” Ravi Shastri told the ICC review.

Shastri also highlighted the pressure on team India

Furthermore, the former cricketer talked about the pressure that would be on the Indian team. He highlighted how the Men in Blue are the defending champions and are tasked with defending the title on their home turf, and that comes with added pressure.

"When you're defending your title and when you're playing at home, there is pressure and it comes from nowhere. You have a bad 15 minutes, a bad 10 minutes in a T20 game, it can decide the outcome of the game. And often, you lose those 10 minutes or 15 minutes because of pressure. So, it's how India handles that pressure, the way they start the tournament. If they start well, even if there is a hiccup on the way, they have got depth in batting to pull them out of it,” he said.

