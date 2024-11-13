Wednesday, November 13, 2024
     
  Varun Chakravarthy climbs 110 places, Axar-Hardik drop in updated ICC men's T20I bowling rankings

Varun Chakravarthy climbs 110 places, Axar-Hardik drop in updated ICC men's T20I bowling rankings

The experienced Indian spinner continued his dream comeback with a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the second T20I game and witnessed a massive jump in the ICC's weekly T20I bowling rankings. Ravi Bishnoi also jumped a place after claiming four wickets in two T20Is against the Kiwis.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2024 16:08 IST
Varun Chakravarthy
Image Source : GETTY Varun Chakravarthy picked five wickets in the second T20I game against South Africa

Varun Chakravarthy was awarded with a massive ranking boost after his five-wicket haul in India's second T20I game against New Zealand. The experienced spinner picked eight wickets in the first two games and jumped 110 places up to the 66th position in the updated ICC men's T20I bowling rankings on Wednesday.

India suffered a three-wicket loss in the second T20I against the Kiwis after scoring just 124 runs while batting first. But Varun kept India alive with his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket. Varun also clinched three wickets in the series opener as he continue to make an impact on his return to the international scenes. 

Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi remains the only Indian bowler in the top 10 of the ICC men's T20I bowling rankings. Bishnoi clinched four wickets in the first two games against the Black Caps and witnessed a jump to seventh position with 666 ratings. 

However apart from Bishnoi and Chakravarthy, the rest of the Indian bowlers suffered a drop in the updated T20I bowling rankings. Axar Patel failed to pick any wickets in the opening two matches against New Zealand and dropped seven places to 23rd position. 

The star all-rounder Hardik Pandya also lost a place and slipped to 65th position after another poor show with a ball against the Kiwis. 

Indians in the updated ICC men's T20I bowling rankings

  1. Ravi Bishnoi - 7th (+1) with 666 ratings
  2. Arshdeep Singh - 12th with 627 ratings
  3. Axar Patel - 23rd (-7) with 585 ratings
  4. Kuldeep Yadav - 25th (-3) with 574 ratings
  5. Jasprit Bumrah - 29th (-2) with 562 ratings
  6. Washington Sundar - 38th (-3) with 539 ratings
  7. Mohammed Siraj - 56th (-7) with 475 ratings
  8. Hardik Pandya - 65th (-1) with 459 ratings
  9. Varun Chakravarthy - 66th (+110) with 459 ratings
  10. Mukesh Kumar - 98th (-4) with 402 ratings
