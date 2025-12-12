Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 56-ball century in U19 Asia Cup against UAE Star India batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi put in an exceptional performance in the season opener of the ongoing Under-19 Asia Cup 2025. Taking on UAE 19, Suryavanshi notched up a 56-ball century, establishing his dominance.

Dubai:

Star India batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi performed exceptionally well in the season opener of the under-19 Asia Cup 2025. India took on the UAE in the first game of the tournament, and opening the innings, Suryavanshi went on to complete his century, etching up his ton in just 56 deliveries. He smashed five fours and 12 sixes on his way to a ton as the UAE bowlers looked completely deflated.

The southpaw is known for his aggressive batting and has scaled massive heights across all age group cricket ever since he made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year for Rajasthan Royals. More often, he has played T20 cricket, but the U19 Asia Cup allows him to showcase his temperament in the 50-over format as well.

As for the match, Vaibhav didn't deter despite losing his opening partner Ayush Mhatre early who could muster only four runs off 11 deliveries. He took the attack to the opposition bowlers and was also benefited as he was dropped while batting on 90.

More to follow...