Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to break huge Andre Russell record after downing Chris Gayle's feat

New Delhi:

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the threshold of another huge record as Rajasthan Royals gear up to face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Friday, May 29. Sooryavanshi has rewritten record books, toyed with bowlers and oppositions and made batting dynamics look silly with his out-of-this-world batting approach.

The 15-year-old has been instrumental in guiding RR to the playoffs and then to Qualifier 2 with his breathtaking knocks in the last two months. He is the current orange cap holder, having smashed 680 runs in 15 innings at a whopping strike rate of 242.86, which makes every other batter look like a dwarf.

He recently broke Chris Gayle's all-time record for most sixes hit by any player in a T20 tournament and now eyes another huge milestone as RR face GT in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Sooryavanshi set to become fastest and youngest to 1000 IPL runs

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is now set to become the fastest and the youngest man to reach 1000 IPL runs. He has scored 932 runs since his debut in 2025 and needs 68 runs to reach the milestone. The 15-year-old has faced only 402 balls for his 932 runs and can become the fastest player to 1000 runs in terms of balls taken.

The current record belongs to former Kolkata Knight Riders star Andre Russell, who had hit 1000 IPL runs in 545 balls, and Tim David came close when he completed his 1000 runs in 560 deliveries. Sooryavanshi has 142 balls more to break the all-time record, which is by far way too many by his standards.

Recently, he became the fastest player to 1000 T20 runs, having achieved the milestone in just 473 balls during his century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league stage.

Sooryavanshi set to break Pant's record

Sooryavanshi is now set to become the youngest-ever to score 1000 IPL runs. He is just 15 years old and is way younger than the current record holder, Rishabh Pant, who was 20 years and 281 days old when he got to the milestone. The RR star is already the youngest player in T20 history to have hit 1000 runs, having achieved it during that SRH century in the group stage.

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