Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks down his mentality against big names after brilliant knock against RCB

Guwahati:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the name on everybody’s mind with the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season. The 15-year-old superstar has lit the marquee tournament on fire with his brilliant performances for Rajasthan Royals and is the orange cap holder after game 16 of the competition.

The star batter showcased his heroics most recently against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he scored 78 runs in 26 deliveries, helping his side chase down a target of 202 runs and maintain their unbeaten run.

After the clash, Sooryavanshi came forward and talked about his performance and his mentality when facing big names like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. The young batter revealed that he focuses on playing the ball instead of the bowler.

“At the back of the mind it stays that who is bowling, but I was trying to play the ball, not look at the bowler, and play the ball according to what it is, play my game,” Sooryavanshi said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Sooryavanshi also opened on the coaching that he receives

Furthermore, the star India batter talked about how his father is the one to guide him, making sure he stays in line and stays grounded. He also talked about being disappointed at getting dismissed in the clash.

“Sir, papa is one and also my coaches, here my guardian is Romi sir. So all these people keep telling me that the journey is very long, this has just started, so you have to focus on your process and your work, you have to focus on the game without looking here and there. (on showing disappointment after getting out) Sir, if I stay on the wicket, then another 10-20 runs can be made, if we are chasing the target, then we can finish it two overs earlier, or if we set the target, then 10-20 runs can be made more,” he added.

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