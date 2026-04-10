Phil Salt becomes first ever cricketer in IPL to register unwanted record with golden duck against RR

Guwahati:

Phil Salt’s rough patch with the bat continued in the marquee clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. In the very first ball of the match, Jofra Archer got the better of him with a scorching bouncer. He hit the deck hard and Salt couldn’t avoid it all and played it across but failed to time it. The ball went up in the air and resulted in an easy catch for keeper Dhruv Jurel.

With that dismissal, Salt registered an unwanted record for the most first-ball dismissals in IPL history. He has now been out three times on the very first delivery of an IPL match, becoming the first batter to be dismissed thrice on the opening ball of a game.

When it comes to most dismissals on the first delivery of an innings in IPL, Salt is joint-second. Former cricketer Parthiv Patel holds the record with four dismissals to his name.

Most dismissals on first ball of an IPL innings:

Player Dismissals Parthiv Patel 4 Dwayne Smith 3 Prithvi Shaw 3 KL Rahul 3 Phil Salt 3

RCB lose four wickets in seven overs

Despite losing Salt early, Bengaluru were off to a flying start. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal kept the scoreboard ticking but they failed to capitalise on the start. Padikkal departed in the third over itself, departing for 14 runs off seven balls, while Kohli made 32 off 16. Soon after the powerplay, Krunal Pandya followed suit, scoring just one run.

With that, RCB’s start was completely ruined. They made 32 runs in the first overs but couldn’t keep up with the momentum, with wickets falling like a house of cards. The idea will be to build a partnership from here, with captain Rajat Patidar taking the fair share of the responsibility.

Also Read: