India expresses concern over civilian casualties in Lebanon, calls for adherence to international law

New Delhi:

India on Friday voiced strong concern over the rising civilian casualties in Lebanon, as Israeli strikes continue despite a two-week ceasefire aimed at halting the month-long conflict in the region. At an Inter-Ministerial Briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the situation is "very disturbing" particularly for a country like India that has longstanding involvement in West Asia's peace initiatives.

India calls for protection of civilians

Jaiswal reiterated that India remains committed to safeguarding civilian lives in conflict zones. "We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties that have been reported in Lebanon. As a troop-contributing country to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, which is invested in Lebanon's peace and security, the trajectory of events is very disturbing," he added.

Emphasising India's consistent stand, he added, "India has always emphasised the protection of civilians as the foremost priority. Observing international law and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential."

India monitors safety of 1,000 nationals in Lebanon

The MEA spokesperson confirmed that the government is closely tracking developments in Lebanon, where nearly 1,000 Indian nationals currently reside. "Our Embassy in Lebanon remains in close touch with the Indian community regarding their safety and security," he said.

Ceasefire under strain

The remarks come at a time when the ceasefire brokered between the United States and Iran is under mounting pressure. Tehran has insisted that the temporary truce includes halting Israeli military actions in Lebanon. However, both Washington and Israel maintain that operations against Hezbollah do not fall under the ceasefire terms.

Reports cited by CNN suggest that despite the truce, Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah installations have continued. Lebanese authorities said a major wave of attacks earlier this week resulted in at least 300 deaths, adding to fears of a wider regional escalation.

Netanyahu rejects ceasefire in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed any suggestion of a ceasefire in Lebanon. "I wish to inform you: There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security," he said. Netanyahu added that he has directed his Cabinet to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon with the aim of achieving "disarmament of Hezbollah" and pursuing a "historic peace agreement."

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is expected to travel to Washington DC for further discussions, as diplomatic tensions continue to rise over the ceasefire's interpretation.

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