Is Josh Hazlewood not playing for RCB vs RR in IPL 2026 clash at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati?

Guwahati:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are playing their third game of IPL 2026 today as they are facing Rajasthan Royals in the 15th match of the season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. But Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to make it to the playing XI for them in this clash. In fact, Hazlewood is yet to feature for the defending champions this season and this is the third consecutive match that he has missed.

Interestingly, he joined the squad a couple of days before the start of IPL 2026 but is still recovering from injuries he sustained a few months ago. Hazlewood first suffered a hamstring injury, which ruled him out of the opening Ashes Test vs England, and while recovering, he sustained an Achilles injury that forced him to miss the rest of the series and the subsequent T20 World Cup too, which India won last month.

However, many hoped for him to recover in time for IPL. Unfortunately, Hazlewood is yet to regain full fitness and hence, has not featured yet in the playing XI for RCB. Having said that, he is travelling with the team and is expected to play sooner rather than later.

More to follow...