PBKS vs SRH Pitch Report: How will surface at MYS Int'l Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur play for IPL 2026?

Chandigarh:

Punjab Kings will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming clash at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on April 11. With two wins in three matches, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will be confident of their chances, but they don’t have a very good home record. In the meantime, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a poor start to the season. They have managed just one win in three games and will be desperately hoping to get back to winning ways.

For that, Hyderabad need to fix their batting unit. The opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head haven’t performed well and the team management needs to speak to them to understand the problem. The top order overall needs to improve significantly as batting at four, Heinrich Klaasen is taking the heavy load and for the same reason, the South Africa intenrational is not being able to play at a strike rate he would have liked.

Punjab, on the other hand, have done a commendable job so far. They have found the right balance, especially with the top order firing. There’s room for improvement for captain Shreyas Iyer, but that won’t bother the team management at the moment. Among bowlers, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yuzvendra Chahal have been very effective.

MYS International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Pitch Report

The surface at the MYS International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur usually favours the batters. It’s a high-scoring venue and another such contest is expected when PBKS host SRH. Now, since it’s a day game, the spinners might benefit. The toss, on the other hand, won’t decide anything, as there’s no chance of dew. However, the captain winning the toss might want to field first to bat it under the lights.

PBKS Probable XII: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH Probable XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga/David Payne/Brydon Carse

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