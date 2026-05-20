Updated WTC points table after Bangladesh register 2-0 sweep over Pakistan, India slip one place

New Delhi:

Bangladesh completed a 2-0 sweep after defeating Pakistan in the second and final Test of the series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, on Wednesday, May 20. Taijul Islam starred with the ball in the second innings with a six-wicket haul as the hosts bowled the Shan Masood-led side on 358 to win by 78 runs.

Bangladesh needed three wickets on the final day of the match to win as Pakistan had a mountain to climb, needing 121 runs with Mohammad Rizwan the only hope for an unlikely win.

Rizwan and Sajid Khan resumed the day with Pakistan at 316/7 in their 437-run target. The two batted well in the first hour as they kept the scoreboard chipping, eyeing a dream win. However, Sajid blinked when he was caught at slips off Taijul. The visitors could not contribute a single run thereafter as Rizwan nicked one in the next over to gully, falling on a well-made 94 before Taijul removed Khurram Shahzad to secure the victory.

Bangladesh scale one spot in WTC points table, India slip

Bangladesh have jumped one place in the World Test Championship points table after their win over Pakistan. They have gone past India to take the fifth spot in the nine-team ranking list. Meanwhile, Pakistan stay in the eighth place and have lost further points.

Bangladesh now have a 58.33 PCT, having won two games, lost one and drawn the other. India have slipped below them as the two-time finalists have a PCT of 48.15 with four wins, four losses and one draw.

Updated WTC points table after BAN vs PAK 2nd Test:

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. Australia 8 7 1 0 84 87.5 2. New Zealand 3 2 0 1 28 77.78 3. South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75 4. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 5. Bangladesh 4 2 1 1 28 58.33 6. India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 7. England 10 3 6 1 38 31.67 8. Pakistan 4 1 3 0 4 8.33 9. West Indies 8 0 7 1 4 4.17

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