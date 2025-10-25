Two Australian women cricketers stalked, molested in Indore ahead of World Cup clash; accused arrested Two Australian women cricketers were allegedly stalked and molested by a man in Indore ahead of their World Cup game. Walking towards a cafe, the two cricketers were followed by a man on a motorcycle, according to the police.

Indore:

Two Australia women cricketers, currently participating in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, were allegedly stalked, and one of them was molested by a man on a motorcycle in Indore, according to PTI. On Friday, the police arrested the stalker.

It is worth noting that the incident occurred in the Khajrana Road area on Thursday morning, an official said. According to the police, the two cricketers had stepped out of the hotel and were walking towards a cafe when the man started to follow them on the motorcycle.

Allegedly, the man touched one of the cricketers inappropriately and rode off. Shortly after the incident, the duo contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who quickly got in contact with local security liaison officers who dispatched the vehicle to assist the cricketers.

