TSK vs SOR, MLC 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Texas Super Kings have begun their Major League Cricket campaign with a couple of hard-fought wins and before leaving Oakland, the Men in Yellow will be keen to keep their 100 per cent record intact. Against them will be Seattle Orcas, who were found short in their opening game against the Freedom.

Texas Super Kings have been up to the mark in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC). The Men in Yellow, who weren't at their best in the first couple of seasons, are yet to play their best game but have had things going for them. They have been able to defend nine runs in the final over and restrict opponents with their bowling despite not getting to huge scores with the bat. Adam Milne and Noor Ahmad have been at the forefront of their success so far and the Seattle Orcas will have their task cut out.

The Orcas weren't good enough in their opening game of the season against the defending champions, Washington Freedom and would want to amend their output, especially with the bat. The names the Orcas have in their batting line-up can destroy anyone on their day, but they need to come together to the party collectively to ensure that they have enough runs for their bowlers.

For the Super Kings, the only concern for them would be the lack of partnerships. A couple of players were on song in both the games so far and took them to par scores and eventually the victory but if they have to go deep into the tournament, the batters will have to support the bowlers just a bit more.

My Dream11 team for MLC 2025 Match 7, TSK vs SOR

Devon Conway, Kyle Mayers, David Warner, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Daryl Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad (vc), Waqar Salamkheil

Probably Playing XIs

Texas Super Kings: Devon Conway(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daryl Mitchell, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Adam Milne, Stephen Wiig, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq

Seattle Orcas: Kyle Mayers, David Warner, Steven Taylor, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil