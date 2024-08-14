TRT vs OVI, The Hundred Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Oval Invincibles have already qualified but to not leave anything to fate, they would want to end the men's Hundred 2024 league stage with a win

Oval Invincibles will play the Trent Rockets in their final group stage game in the men's Hundred on Wednesday, August 14. The Invincibles have been truly sensational once again as they are on course to their title defence and if they win on Wednesday night, they will get one step closer to that dream as topping the table will help them make it to the final directly. However, Trent Rockets will be no pushovers. Yes, their season has tailed off a bit after a great start but they have players, who can destroy any opposition on the day.

The Invincibles have ridden on Sam Curran and Adam Zampa's form to currently be at the top of the table. Curran has been splendid in the season and has probably been a competition where he might feel that he has performed to his potential both with bat and ball while Zampa has been absolutely magnificent. The Australian leggie has not only been taking wickets but also stemming the run-flow.

The Rockets will have to be careful against those two especially since their batters haven't been in great touch. Apart from Tom Banton and Alex Hales in one match, the Rockets' middle and lower-middle order has struggled throughout the competition. Tom Alsop in his first game did offer some respite and the 2022 champions will hope to build on that and finish on a high on Wednesday at Trent Bridge.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred 2024 Match 31, TRT vs OVI

Tom Banton, Adam Zampa (c), John Turner, Sam Cook, Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran (vc), Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Rovman Powell, Tom Alsop

Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets: Tom Banton(w), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Tom Alsop, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Lewis Gregory(c), Luke Wood, Sam Cook, John Turner

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings(w/c), Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Tom Lammonby, Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson