Travis Head enters top five in latest ICC T20I rankings, Suryakumar Yadav retains numero uno spot

Australia opener Travis Head has jumped five places to enter into top five in the latest ICC T20I rankings. With the T20 World Cup currently underway, major changes are happening in the rankings over the last couple of weeks. Head has so far scored 148 runs in four innings including a 68-run knock against Scotland in the 181-run chase. This performance has helped him jump in the rankings and boasts of 742 points at the moment and is only four points away from Mohammad Rizwan who is at fourth.

India's Suryakumar Yadav continues to be at the first place. In fact, he has strengthened his place with a half-century against the USA and now has 837 points, 66 clear of the second placed Phil Salt. Babar Azam is at the third position but the Pakistan skipper and Rizwan won't be playing over the next few days and are likely to lose their slip in the rankings as well.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the only other Indian player in the top 10 but he is also yet to take the field in the T20 World Cup and that has hurt him in the rankings. The left-hander has slipped one place and is now at the seventh while the England skipper Jos Buttler is at the sixth position. The other players in the top 10 are Aiden Markram, Brandon King, and Reeza Hendricks respectively.

India superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are yet to set the stage on fire in this World Cup opening the innings and are at 51st and 50th positions respectively. With the Super 8 round commencing, the two experienced players will be crucial for India now.

