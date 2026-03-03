Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis set to make Shield return after T20 World Cup exit

New Delhi:

After Australia’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2026, the likes of Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Josh Inglis are all set to make appearances in the Sheffield Shield. It is worth noting that eight of the 16 players who travelled to the T20 World Cup, including Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Matt Kuhnemann, and World Cup reserve Sean Abbott, will be playing one or two Sheffield Shield matches.

Furthermore, white-ball specialists like Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Ben Dwarshuis will be available to play in the One-Day Cup final on March 11 when Tasmania takes on New South Wales in Hobart.

Travis Head will be featuring for South Australia against New South Wales in Adelaide starting on Thursday, but the clash will be his only game in the Shield before he travels to India for the IPL (Indian Premier League).

"Once we were out I was pretty keen to play this week. Obviously it was meant to be a T20 final in a few days' time, so I guess you play the schedule and I'm looking forward to the week,” Head was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"I'll be available for this one, and then I think Cricket Australia will put something out about the next one, but I certainly won't be around for the final,” he added.

Head talked about his batting position with the side in the Sheffield Shield

Furthermore, Head talked about how he would like to open the innings for South Australia ahead of his next test assignment against Bangladesh and revealed talking to the coach about it as well.

"It's hard on everyone for someone to come back. Most likely I'd be doing it in August, in a few months' time. So I'd like to get as many opportunities I can, so we'll see. I said to Rhino [SA coach Ryan Harris] I've got a preference where I want to be, but whatever works for the team I'm happy with,” Head said.

