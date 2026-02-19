Tragedy in Unnao: Umpire Manik Gupta dies following massive bee attack during Under-13 cricket match

Unnao:

A wave of mourning has swept through the cricketing community following a freak and tragic accident in Unnao’s Shuklaganj. On Wednesday, a veteran umpire from the Kanpur Cricket Association (KCA), Manik Gupta, lost his life after being swarmed by a massive colony of bees during an Under-13 league match at the Rahul Sapru Stadium.

The incident occurred during the match near a boundary wall shaded by an ancient banyan tree. According to witnesses and co-umpire Sunil Kumar Nishad, a swarm of bees suddenly descended upon the field, causing immediate chaos. While players and ground staff scrambled for cover—some lying flat on the pitch and others rushing to the changing rooms—the 60-year-old Gupta was unable to escape in time. He reportedly fell while trying to run, and within a span of just ten minutes, he was stung more than 50 times.

Bee attack left 20 others injured too

Former Ranji player Rahul Sapru acted swiftly, rushing Gupta to a nearby private hospital in his personal vehicle. However, due to the severity of the allergic reaction and Gupta’s underlying heart condition, his health deteriorated rapidly. He was referred to Hallett Hospital in Kanpur for advanced treatment, but tragically, he was declared dead upon arrival. The attack also left nearly 20 others, including young cricketers and stadium staff, with various injuries.

Manik Gupta was a respected figure in local cricket, having served the KCA for over 30 years. A resident of the Pheelkhana area of Kanpur, he was known for his dedication to the sport and for mentoring young talent. His wife and four daughters survive him. In a poignant ceremony at Bhagwat Das Ghat, his youngest daughter, Samridhi, performed the last rites.

KCA President S.N. Singh expressed deep shock over the incident, calling it an "unfortunate and irreparable loss" to the association. The tragedy has raised concerns regarding stadium safety and the maintenance of grounds located near natural hazards, leaving the local sports fraternity in deep shock.

