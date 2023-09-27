Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Tim Southee set to join New Zealand's World Cup squad as recovery continues

Tim Southee set to join New Zealand's World Cup squad as recovery continues

Right-arm pacer Tim Southee who is still recovering from the surgery on his right thumb is set to join New Zealand's World Cup squad later this week in India. He is hoping to regain full fitness before the team's opening fixture against the defending champions England on October 5.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: September 27, 2023 7:06 IST
Tim Southee
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Southee

Veteran pacer Tim Southee has been cleared by doctors to join the New Zealand World Cup squad later this week as he continues to recover from the surgery on his right fractured thumb. Southee will fly to India on Saturday, September 30 and will hope to be available for the side's first games of the World Cup against the Jos Buttler-led England on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

 As a precautionary measure the right-arm tall pacer Kyle Jamieson will also join the World Cup squad as the cover for Southee but will not officially be associated with the squad. It means that Jamieson will neither feature in the first World Cup warm-up fixture against Pakistan on Friday or on Monday and South Africa.

More to follow...

Related Stories
Lot of uncertainty at this point, says Rohit Sharma as sickness affects players' availability

Lot of uncertainty at this point, says Rohit Sharma as sickness affects players' availability

Aap bata de kaun se acche hain: Babar Azam's cheeky response to question on Pakistan's spinners

Aap bata de kaun se acche hain: Babar Azam's cheeky response to question on Pakistan's spinners

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: All 10 squads announced for marquee event in India - Check here

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: All 10 squads announced for marquee event in India - Check here

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News