Tim Southee backs New Zealand's mix of youth and experience to do well in Champions Trophy 2025

Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has backed the blend of youth and experience in the squad to do well in the Champions Trophy 2025. Southee, who hung his boots in 2024, was an integral part of the New Zealand team over the years.

The Kiwis will be without Southee and Trent Boult with doubts lingering over Lockie Ferguson's fitness. Their fast-bowling stocks look thin in this case and would need Will O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith and Matt Henry to stand tall for them.

"It's something different not having Trent (Boult) and myself at an ICC event but, at the same time, it's exciting. These events are great to be a part of and it's in front of these guys now, I'm very excited to see how they go.

"The way the team has played, different guys have stepped up. It's a good mix between some experienced guys and some exciting young guys with a lot of potential," Southee was quoted as saying in a ICC press release.

Southee stated that the experience of playing in the tri-nation series and winning it keeps the Kiwis in good stead. "The experience of this Tri-Nation Series is only going to stand them in good stead for the tournament. So, taking some momentum into the tournament and being accustomed to those conditions, it's only going to be a good thing," Southee said.

The former speedster also highlighted the rise of pacer Will O'Rourke, who has been impressive in his recent outings. He picked up four wickets in the tri-series final against Pakistan and was named the Player of the Match.

"Will O'Rourke, in the Test game we've seen what he can do. He's still so young but he's got all the attributes that are going to set him up to have a lot of success in international cricket. I'm looking forward to watching him in his first ICC event," he said.

Southee also praised the batting group for knowing what their game is and when to pace their innings. "That is what sets those four or five batters apart from the rest. They are able to sum up conditions, sum up moments in games and more times than not, they come out on the right side of things. He (Williamson) brings a calmness to the group," the former pacer said.

Southee feels New Zealand can go all the way and win the title that they won in 1998."If you look at the track record of New Zealand in ICC events, they are always there or thereabouts. In a tournament like the Champions Trophy, if you get on a bit of a roll, anything can happen. I'd love to see the Black Caps there and hopefully lift the trophy at the end," Southee concluded.