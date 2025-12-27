Tim David's hamstring injury in BBL leaves Australia worried ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Tim David is an integral part of Australia's T20 team and his injury must have certainly left them worried ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. For the unversed, David suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Hobart Hurricanes on Friday.

Perth:

Australia batter Tim David is facing a race against time to get fit for the T20 World Cup 2026 after suffering a hamstring injury during the Big Bash League (BBL) clash against Perth Scorchers on Friday (December 26). He was batting on 42 off just 28 deliveries when he injured his hamstring while running between the wickets. The 29-year-old was visibly frustrated after the injury and walked off the field on the advice from the medical staff.

This is the second hamstring injury this year for David and he missed two months of cricket then, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful run through the playoffs in the Indian Premier League 2025. He wasn't rushed back to the setup and only made his comeback in the T20I series against the West Indies, where he only played three out of five matches.

Tim David and Australia cannot afford a two-month exile with T20 World Cup hardly 40 days away. Hobart Hurricanes stated that the cricketer would head for a scan on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury, which is when his availability for the rest of the BBL season and the World Cup will be confirmed.

Tim David is in great form in T20 cricket

Tim David was the only Hurricanes batter who looked comfortable in the tricky 151-run chase and also won the player of the match award. Moreover, 2025 has been phenomenal for him in T20Is despite missing quite a few matches due to injury. David scored 395 runs this year in 10 innings at an extraordinary strike rate of 197.5 smashing 36 sixes.

In case he misses the T20 World Cup, it will be a huge blow for Australia. "I just felt a little bit of something when I was trying to come back for two. It's not ideal, but I didn't want to make it worse and had full faith in the boys to get us home. We'll wait and see," David told Channel 7 after the match.

