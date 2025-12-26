Harmanpreet Kaur moves past Meg Lanning, becomes most successful WT20I skipper with win against Sri Lanka Star India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in the history books. Surpassing Meg Lanning in the list of most successful skippers in WT20Is, Harmanpreet Kaur registered her 77th win as skipper in the shortest format.

Thiruvananthapuram:

India women performed brilliantly in the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series against Sri Lanka. The two sides locked horns at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on December 26 for the clash, and the game saw India register a comfortable eight-wicket win.

The game began with Sri Lanka batting first and getting bundled out for just 112 runs in the first innings. Thanks to the brilliant knock of Shafali Verma in the run chase, India registered an eight-wicket win and clinched the T20I series as well.

Winning the game, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur surpassed legendary former Australia skipper Meg Lanning’s tally and became the most successful captain in WT20I history. Notably, Harmanpreet Kaur now has 77 wins to her name, whereas Lanning only has 76 wins to her name.

Harmanpreet Kaur spoke up after the series win

With the win secured, India women clinched the series as well. Speaking up after the game, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur shared how delighted she was to win the game and the series as well.

"It was a great series for all of us. That's what we discussed after the World Cup that we have to raise our standard and be more aggressive in T20s because the WC is coming up so very happy with our overall performances. I think the contribution from our bowlers [has been a highlight] because in T20 cricket, the bowling is very important. Today we are in this position because of our bowlers so credit goes to them,” Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“[On rotating bowlers in powerplay] First six overs, we know their top order was very important so today we wanted to go with Renuka because she can give us these breakthroughs. First over wasn't something we expected but the way she came back and picked four wickets was great,” she added.

