Shafali Verma leads the charge as India women clinch T20I series, defeat Sri Lanka by eight wickets

The third T20I of the ongoing five-game series between India and Sri Lanka women ended with the Women in Blue registering a comfortable victory. The two sides locked horns at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on December 26.

The clash saw Sri Lanka coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side opened its innings with Hasini Perera and Chamari Athapaththu scoring 25 and 3 runs, respectively. Harshitha Samarawickrama added two runs on the board, with Imesha Dulani adding 27. Kavisha Dilhari amassed 20 runs as Sri Lanka posted a total of 112 runs in the first innings.

The Indian team put in a brilliant performance with the ball in the first innings. Renuka Singh Thakur was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to her name. Deepti Sharma starred with the ball as well, taking three wickets and helping India limit Sri Lanka to a subpar total.

Shafali Verma stands tall as India register comfortable win

Speaking of the run chase, team India opened its innings with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana coming out to bat. The side saw Mandhana getting out early on a score of one run. Furthermore, the Women in Blue lost Jemimah Rodrigues early as well on a score of nine runs.

However, it was the knock of Shafali Verma that propelled India to a comfortable win. The star opener smashed Sri Lanka’s bowlers all over the park, scoring 79* runs in 42 deliveries. Furthermore, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a short and sweet cameo as well, amassing 21* runs in 18 deliveries. The knocks helped India register an eight-wicket win and win the series as well.

Kavisha Dilhari was the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka and the only wicket-taker. Dilhari took two wickets in the game, which were the only two wickets that fell.

