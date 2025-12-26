40 kg of explosive was used in Red Fort blast, will launch 360-degree strike on such crimes: Shah Amit Shah said that Pahalgam and Delhi blast cases are not examples of routine policing, but outstanding instances of watertight investigation. “We are bringing an action plan to launch a 360-degree strike on organised crime,” he said during the Anti-Terror Conference.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said 40 kg of explosive was used in Red Fort area blast. He said this while inaugurating the Anti-Terrorism Conference 2025 in the national capital. He added that the DGPs of all states should implement "extremely essential" common ATS structure for police at the earliest across the country.

“Inaugurated the Anti-Terrorism Conference 2025 in New Delhi. These conferences have played a crucial role in shaping the building blocks of the security grid built under Modi Ji’s vision of zero tolerance for terror. Thinking ahead is critical to thwarting terror, and advanced analysis using technology has become companion to our security apparatus. Strengthening the Team India approach and fostering a common ATS structure across states to knock off terror from every region is the need of the hour. Also released the Crime Manual updated by the @NIA_India and launched an e-database of weapons and a database on organised crime networks,” he said.

Shah says Pahalgam and Delhi blast cases are instances of watertight investigation

Amit Shah further stated that Pahalgam and Delhi blast cases are not examples of routine policing, but outstanding instances of watertight investigation. “We are bringing an action plan to launch a 360-degree strike on organised crime,” Amit Shah said during the Anti-Terror Conference.

Amit Shah said in Anti Terror Conference that the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted an excellent investigation into the explosion that occurred in Delhi. He added that the incident in Delhi happened with 40 kilograms of explosives, while 3 tonnes of explosives were recovered before they could detonate, and the entire team involved in conspiring this plot was apprehended before the Delhi blast could take place.

In his address, Amit Shah said that under the PM Modi's vision of zero-tolerance against terrorism, this annual conference has become a platform to deal with emerging threats. He said that in last 3 years, we have moved forward in the direction of making this conference an annual tradition.

Shah says landscape of terrorism in world is now changing

He stated that the landscape of terrorism in the world is now changing due to the use of technology in terrorist incidents alongside technological advancements, and we too must prepare to prevent this. Shah said that three new initiatives have been launched as the updated crime manual prepared by the NIA was released today.

He requested all Director Generals of Police from the states to form a team in their respective states and ensure that they study this manual for investigation and prosecution purposes. Shri Shah said that today, the weapons e-database has also been launched.

He said that organised crime networks initially operate for the purpose of ransom and extortion, but when their leaders flee abroad and settle there, they automatically come into contact with terrorist organisations and then use the proceeds from ransom and extortion to spread terrorism within the country.

