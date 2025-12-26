Deepti Sharma etches name in history, equals world record with three wickets against Sri Lanka women Star India all-rounder Deepti Sharma put in an excellent performance against Sri Lanka in the third T20I of the series, taking three wickets. Deepti equalled the record of Megan Schutt and achieved a massive milestone.

Thiruvananthapuram:

India and Sri Lanka women continued their ongoing five-game T20I series by taking on each other in the third T20I. The two sides locked horns at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on December 26, and the game began with India bowling first after winning the toss.

The side put in an exceptional performance with the ball, and star all-rounder Deepti Sharma was at the forefront of it all. It is worth noting that Deepti took three wickets in the first innings, and in doing so, she equalled the record of Australia’s Megan Schutt and now has the joint-most wickets in WT20Is history.

Both Schutt and Deepti have 151 wickets to their names, and with two more matches left in the series, Deepti looks well on her way to making the record her own, being just one wicket away.

India women bundle out Sri Lanka for 112

Speaking of the game, the clash saw Sri Lanka women coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Hasini Perera and Chamari Athapaththu coming out to bat. Perera scored 25 runs in 18 deliveries, whereas the skipper departed on a score of three runs in the first innings.

Harshitha Samarawickrama departed for just two runs, with Imesha Dulani scoring 27 in 32 deliveries. Furthermore, Kavisha Dilhari added 20 runs on the board as Sri Lanka women posted a total of 112 runs in the first innings.

As for India, Renuka Singh was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to her name. Deepti Sharma took three wickets as well. With two matches won already, India will now be looking towards a relatively easy run chase as they have their eyes set on the series win. It could be interesting to see how the Women in Blue fare in the run chase.

Also Read: