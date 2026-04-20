Tilak Varma equals all-time record for Mumbai Indians, slams blistering ton to revive team vs GT

New Delhi:

Star batter Tilak Varma achieved a huge milestone as he slammed a blistering hundred for the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 20. Tilak revived the struggling MI batting line-up to power the five-time champions to a decent 199/5 in their 20 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Tilak slammed a fiery 45-ball hundred, completing his milestone on the final ball of the innings with a four off Prasidh Krishna towards square leg. Tilak removed his helmet as he soaked in the applause in Ahmedabad.

Tilak equals Jayasuriya's record

Meanwhile, Tilak has equalled a historic record of former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya. Tilak's 45-ball hundred is the joint-fastest hundred by an MI batter in the history of the Indian cash-rich league. He is now tied with Sanath Jayasuriya, who had slammed a 45-ball ton in IPL 2008.

Tilak makes jaw-dropping switch to gears

Tilak made an astonishing switch in his gears during the second phase of the first innings. With the team losing wickets at key intervals, Tilak anchored the innings before launching off in the last six overs. He was on 19 in the first 22 balls he faced and then turned on a butcher mode. With MI on 103/4 after 14 overs, Tilak put the GT bowlers to the sword, racing to 75 off 38 balls after smashing Ashok Sharma for 26 runs in the 18th over.

He was on 80 when Prasidh Krishna came to bowl the final over. He slammed a four, two sixes and then a four on the final ball of the innings to complete his century.

GT opt to bowl first, MI field two debutants

GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and confirmed that his team will be bowling first. "It looks like a decent wicket, honestly. There was a bit of dew in the last match. So, just in case there is today, I think it would make more sense. Always good to have a target on the board and then try to chase it down," Gill said at the toss.

MI captain Hardik Pandya confirmed that his team has two debutants today as Danish Malewar and Krish Bhagat get to play their first-ever T20 game. "A couple of debuts for us. Danish (Malewar) makes his Mumbai Indians debut. And Krish (Bhagat) as well, who was part of the support bowlers, really impressed us. He got into the team three days back, and such is life that he’s playing today," Hardik said at the toss.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma

Gujarat Titans Impact subs: Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat