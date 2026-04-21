'Pride in being called more dangerous than Karunanidhi': Stalin's message ahead of Tamil Nadu polls | VIDEO

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday released a video message, making DMK’s poll pitch ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls. Stalin said he takes pride in being called ‘dangerous’ than his father Karunanidhi when it comes to upholding the interests of Tamil Nadu.

"During the 2021 Assembly elections, some people said that Stalin is more dangerous than Karunanidhi. I can never be compared to Karunanidhi. More than calling him my father, I have always addressed him as my leader. When they say I am more dangerous than such a leader (Karunaidhi), one thing comes to my mind: I will always be dangerous to those who try to betray Tamil Nadu and hinder our progress,” Stalin said.

If I am considered a step ahead of my leader, I take it as pride, because this spirit runs in the blood of Tamils," he added.

Crowds gather to meet Stalin during campaign in Kannagi Nagar

Chennai witnessed a surge of public enthusiasm on Tuesday morning as large crowds gathered in Kannagi Nagar to catch a glimpse of MK Stalin, who had arrived for campaign.

People thronged the area, eager to meet the CM, with many seen holding red and black balloons—the symbolic colors of the DMK.

During the campaign, Stalin engaged with residents and addressed the gathering, drawing significant attention from the local community. Anticipating the heavy turnout, authorities had put in place adequate security and crowd management arrangements to ensure the event proceeded smoothly.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026

Voting in Tamil Nadu will take place in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

As per the latest electoral roll, the state has around 5.67 crore registered voters. Of the 234 Assembly constituencies, 44 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.

The major political players in this election include the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Kongu (TVK), and the Indian National Congress, all vying for a strong position in the state.