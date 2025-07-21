'Thought I was on for 36 after he smacked me for six first ball': Mitch Owen relives Australia T20I debut Australia rode on half-centuries from Cameron Green and debutant Mitch Owen to eke out a close win against the West Indies in the five-match T20I series opener in Jamaica on Sunday, July 20. Owen was named Player of the Match for scoring a quickfire fifty and taking a wicket.

JAMAICA:

Australia's promising 23-year-old Mitch Owen capped off his outstanding last nine months with a debut for his country in the opening T20I against the West Indies in Jamaica. And he ended up breaking several records on debut, while becoming just the third Australian to smash a half-century on T20I debut after Ricky Ponting and David Warner and he also ended up dismissing the Windies skipper Shai Hope in the sole over he bowled in the game.

However, the way the over began, Owen wasn't the happiest as Shimron Hetmyer pulled it into the stands on his first ball. However, the tall all-rounder kept his calm and came back strongly with a pace-off delivery on the third delivery to send back Hope, who was playing on 55 then.

"I thought I was on 36 off the over there when he (Shimron Hetmyer) smacked me for six first ball, but I was lucky Shai hit one up the chute and I got my first wicket," Owen told reporters after the game, recalling the nerves of his first major role in the game. "I was pretty nervous running in for those first six balls, but nice to get it out of the way," Owen said, who didn't bowl after that over.

With no Marcus Stoinis, Owen was slated in at No 6 for the game and it seems like he is going to be preferred in that role with Travis Head set to come back at the top when the first-choice players play. Owen admitted that coming in the middle order when the field is spread out was a bit different, but his game plan didn't change much.

"I honestly tried not to look at the field too much and just sort of react to each ball, which I think held me in good stead," Owen said.

"Obviously it's a little bit different, but my process and game plan weren't too different from opening to number six. We had to strike at 10s or nines when I came out, so I still had to be nice and positive. If I took time to try and get into the innings, I feel like I'd dig myself a hole. So yeah, just tried to get after them from ball one," Owen further said, mentioning that he still was being positive, still looking to play his shots, so not much changed.

It has been a whirlwind 8-9 months for Owen, who went from being the hero for Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL Final, smashing a 39-ball century, to getting gigs in the SA20, PSL, IPL and then the MLC. Owen was the Player of the Tournament in the MLC, playing for Washington Freedom, leading up to his maiden national call-up, followed by his debut. Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 and will be keen to double it in what will be Andre Russell's final game for the West Indies.