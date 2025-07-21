Graham Thorpe to be honoured on Day 2 of IND vs ENG 5th Test at Oval in London, here's why The fifth and final Test between England and India will commence on July 31at The Oval in London. On the second day of the Test, Surrey County Cricket Club (SCCC) will honour Graham Thorpe who died by suicide last year on August 4.

London:

Surrey County Cricket Club (SCCC) will honour Graham Thorpe, a legendary England cricketer who died by suicide last year on August 4, on the second day of the fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval in London. The day will be dedicated to the remembrance and memory of Thorpe, who played 100 Tests and 82 ODIs for his country.

This year, on August 1, Thorpe would've turned 56, had he been alive and Surrey County chose the same day to honour him. "The life of England and Surrey cricketer Graham Thorpe will be remembered and celebrated on Friday, 1 August 2025, during the second day of the final Test Match in the series between England v India. A Day for Thorpey will be held at the Kia Oval Cricket Ground, London, in support of mental health charity Mind, on what would have been Graham's 56th birthday," the county said in a statement.

Event organised to raise money for a mental health charity

The event will also raise money for mental health charity Mind through the sale of a headband which resembles what Thorpe wore while batting during his illustrious career. "A Day for Thorpey will raise money for mental health charity Mind through the sale of a limited-edition headband which resembles what Graham wore when he was batting for England. The headbands have been co-designed with Graham's wife, Amanda, and daughters, Kitty and Emma," the county further wrote in its statement.

Graham Thorpe played more than 200 FC matches for Surrey

Graham Thorpe played a total of 341 first-class matches in his career, out of which 100 were for England. He represented Surrey in a staggering 241 matches. Overall in red-ball cricket, the legendary batter scored 21937 runs at an average of 45.4 with 49 centuries and 122 fifties to his name. In 354 List A matches, he amassed 10871 runs at an average of almost 40 with nine tons and 80 half-centuries.

Also Read: