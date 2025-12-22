'This tour has been humbling': Michael Vaughan slams Ben Stokes after Australia retain the Ashes series Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan took centre stage and slammed Ben Stokes and his side for their performance against Australia in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series, losing the series within three matches.

Adelaide:

The ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series has ended for England within just 11 days. The visitors had hoped for a good showing against Australia in the series. However, with three losses in the first three Tests, the side has been unable to compete with Australia at all, as the hosts retained the urn.

With the third Test loss for England, and the side losing the Ashes series, former England skipper Michael Vaughan came forward and slammed Ben Stokes and his side for their subpar showing in the first three Tests.

"The whole approach of this England side has been badly exposed on this Ashes tour, and you don’t have to look far into history to know that heads will roll after a defeat like this. In the end, with defeat inside 11 days, it’s the worst I can remember in Australia. England have had a cockiness about them for three years, and the entire cricketing world has wanted to shut them up as a result. This tour has been humbling for them,” Vaughan wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

"Aussies are laughing. They can’t believe how fragile this team have been given the quality in the side. England have had a message shoved down their throat for four years, that this style would win in Australia. I don’t know where that came from. The only teams I’ve seen win in Australia have been those willing to do the hard yards, grind the opposition down, and have a bowling unit that bowled with great discipline. We have neither,” he added.

England take on Australia in Melbourne next

Speaking of the series, Australia and England are all set to take on each other in the fourth Test. The two sides will take on each other for the fourth clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26. Australia will hope to make it 4-0 with another good showing in Melbourne, and it could be interesting to see how England plans on a comeback.

