Temba Bavuma shatters 104-year-old captaincy world record after WTC Final win against Australia South Africa ended their 27-year-old wait to lift an ICC title as they defeated Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2025. Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma has shattered a 104-year-old captaincy world record with his team's win over the Aussies.

New Delhi:

South Africa ended their long wait for an ICC title as they defeated the mighty Aussies in the World Test Championship 2025 final on Saturday, June 14. On the back of a match-winning century from Aiden Markram, the Proteas chased down 282 in the fourth innings at Lord's to win their first ICC title after 27 years.

Markram's ice-cool 136 and captain Temba Bavuma's crucial 66 laid the platform for the win as the two put up 147 for the third wicket. Despite a few hiccups on Day 4 of the chase, with Aussies striking thrice, the Proteas finally crossed the winning line with five wickets in hand.

With the win, Bavuma has shattered a 104-year-old world record in Test cricket. Bavuma, who took his team unbeaten in the WTC final with eight wins on trot, has shattered the world record for most wins in Test cricket as captain without a loss.

He was earlier tied with Australia's Warwick Armstrong with eight wins in Test cricket. The win over the Aussies has taken Bavuma past Armstrong.

Most wins as a captain without a defeat in Test cricket:

Temba Bavuma (South Africa) - 9 wins, 1 draw (2023-2025)

Warwick Armstrong (Australia) - 8 wins, 2 draws (1902-1921)

Brian Close (England) - 6 wins, 1 draw (1949-1976)

Charles Fry (England) - 4 wins, 2 draws (1896-1912)

Ajinkya Rahane (India) - 4 wins, 2 draws (2017-2021)

Victor Richardson (Australia) - 4 wins, 1 draw (1924-1936)

Ali Bacher (South Africa) - 4 wins, 0 draws (1965-1970)

With 69 needed on the final day, the Proteas held their nerve against a strong Aussie bowling line-up featuring the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Bavuma, who played through a hamstring on Day 3, was dismissed for 66 early on the fourth day. While Tristan Stubbs was dismissed a little later for eight. Markram was joined by David Bedingham as the two steered through the nervy times. Right when the Proteas were on the brink of a win, Markram was dismissed for 136. However, Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne did not let things slip with Verreyne taking the team home with a single.