Temba Bavuma breaks all-time captaincy record in Test cricket after South Africa humble India away from home South African Test captain Temba Bavuma scripted history on Wednesday, November 26, after the Proteas swept the two-match series against India 2-0, beating the hosts by 408 runs in Guwahati. Bavuma is yet to lose a Test match as captain of South Africa.

Guwahati:

South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma broke the all-time record, leading a side as he continued his unbeaten streak in the longest format of the game at the helm of the Proteas side. Bavuma, who has led South Africa in 12 Test matches, has won 11 out of them after the Proteas whitewashed India 2-0 on the latter's home soil and drawn one against the West Indies in Port of Spain last year. Before losing a Test, Bavuma now has the most wins for a captain in Test cricket history.

Bavuma surpassed England's Mike Brearley, who had won 10 Test matches as captain before suffering his first loss. Since Bavuma is yet to lose a Test as a captain, he remains part of the elite club of skippers with zero losses and he has the most wins among everyone, with Australia's Warwick Armstrong in second place, having won eight out of 10 Tests he led his side in from 1902 to 1921.

Bavuma took over South Africa's Test captaincy towards the end of the previous World Test Championship (WTC) cycle from Dean Elgar. Bavuma has missed a few series since then, including Bangladesh last year and Pakistan just before the recent India series, but has been successful in every match he has led, including home series against Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies. Bavuma's South Africa also won away against the West Indies and now India, with the highest of highs, beating Australia in the WTC Final, winning the first-ever ICC title for the country.

South Africa have a couple of tough home assignments against Australia and England next year, but the Proteas would take winning three out of four Tests on the sub-continent tour of India and Pakistan. South Africa's only away series left is against Sri Lanka in the current cycle and the Proteas are expected to put up a decent fight, having gained positive experience in a couple of tough assignments in Asia.

On the other hand, India's Test loss in Guwahati meant that the two-time WTC finalists have lost five out of their last seven Tests and they need some soul-searching to get their red-ball cricket back to the place it deserves.