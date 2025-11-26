India's 30-year home record comes to an end after horrific batting show in South Africa series With South Africa registering a historic Test series win against India, defeating them in the second clash, team India's 30-year-old long-standing home Test record came to an end after the subpar batting performances.

Guwahati:

The two-game Test series between India and South Africa came to an end with the Proteas registering a massive victory. The two sides locked horns in Kolkata and Guwahati for the two games, and both the matches were won by South Africa after an exceptional performance.

Throughout the two-game series, one of the most criticised aspects of team India’s performance was their showing with the bat, and after back-to-back losses, the Test series between India and South Africa becomes the first home series for India in 30 years where no batter scored a single century for the hosts.

The highest score in the series was Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 58-run knock in the first innings of the second Test. A horrific performance with the bat from India saw the Proteas etch their names in history and register brilliant victories across the two Test matches.

Simon Harmer wins the Player of the Series

It is worth noting that veteran spinner Simon Harmer won the Player of the Series after the two tests. In the four innings that he played, Harmer went on to take 14 17 wickets to his name, scripting history and establishing himself as the best bowler from the series.

Winning the award, Harmer came forward and gave his take on his performances. Stating that he is happy to take one foot forward at a time and see where it takes him.

“It's been a long road, 10 years later back here and completely different feeling. I'm going to leave with fonder memories compared to the last time. Getting over the line as a team over this Indian team is a hell of an effort. I was watching the second innings when India bowled, how the ball was after after 40 overs. The deterioration and footmarks in the pitch, the ball that Rishabh got if you look at that (showed how the pitch was). Nice to finally get a five-for in India. We knew they would bat for their lives today,” Harmer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

