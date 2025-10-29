Teenage cricketer in Australia on life support after blow to head during T20 match A 17-year-old cricketer in Australia has been rushed to the hospital and is on life support after he was hit on the head while batting during a T20 match. The incident happened at the Walley Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully in Melbourne.

Melbourne:

A teenage cricketer in Australia was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after the ball hit his head during a warm-up T20 match in Melbourne. The incident happened at the Walley Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully, Melbourne, leaving the spectators at the venue stunned. The cricketer, meanwhile, is reported to be on life support.

He was first treated by the paramedics before being taken to Monash Medical Centre in a critical condition according to 7News. "Currently, our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We’re committed to providing whatever support we need to for the clubs and the officials that were involved," Michael Finn, Ringwood and District Association President told 7News.

Ambulance arrived within 5-6 minutes after incident happened

As soon as the incident happened during the match, several players ran to help the cricketer. Both teams were concerned as there were serious faces in both camps after the unfortunate incident took place. "Someone ran and grabbed a defib and an ambulance was there within maybe five or six minutes. Then there was fire brigade and police flying in left, right and centre.

"Everyone was just stunned, not really knowing what was happening and how serious it was, because at first it was like someone had been hit in the head. When they called for the defibrillator it was like … this is much more serious. There were players from both teams who knew the boy, so both teams were concerned," the eyewitness said.

There have been multiple incidents of cricketers losing their lives after being hit on the head. A similar tragic incident happened in Australia during a Sheffield Shield clash a few years ago when Phillips Hughes was dead after being hit on the head by a delivery from Sean Abbott. Even the ICC introduced rules related to helmets after the incident took place.

Also Read