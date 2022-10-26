T20 World Cup, ENG vs IRE: Jos Buttler reacts to England's shocking loss against Ireland

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jos Buttler

Team England's captain Jos Buttler reacted to the team's shocking loss against Ireland at the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Ireland defeated England by five runs via the Duckworth Lewis method in a rain-affected game.

Earlier, England had defeated Afghanistan in their tournament opener and are set to face Australia in a crucial match on Friday.

With Ireland, Sri Lanka, England, and Australia winning and losing a match each, the top two spots are up for grabs in a tough group 1.

Buttler accepted the team's mistake and how they are under pressure to make the semifinals.

"I thought we were poor in the first 10 overs and let them get away. We were not consistent enough, to let them score on both sides of the wicket. The second ten overs were much better.

"Ireland were excellent, they outplayed us. Myself getting out in the first over, that's never ideal and we never managed to grab the initiative. They bowled well and used the wicket well. We know we have made a mistake here and have put more pressure on us, but certainly if you needed a game to get going then England-Australia is one of those.," Buttler said at the post-match presentation.

Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie also expressed his feelings after the win.

"We were disappointed with losing seven wickets. It was tough, their bowlers had good variations. But we were off the blocks with Lorcan Tucker. It's amazing, kind of emotional.

"To come here against tournament favourites is amazing. A few of the fans in the crowd have extended their stay. Their support has been wonderful and will do a lot to grow the game back home.

"We have Afghanistan here on Friday, quick turnaround. Look forward to it. We were fortunate drops did not cost us but we need to improve."

England Playing XI:

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Ireland Playing XI:

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Littl

