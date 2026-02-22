T20 World Cup Super 8 points table update after India's loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad :

It was a day to forget for hosts at the T20 World Cup today as India and Sri Lanka both lost their Super 8 matches against South Africa and England, respectively. Both teams lost by massive margins as their chances of making the semifinals have taken a hit now. England and South Africa are topping their respective groups in the Super 8 points table, even as West Indies take on Zimbabwe tomorrow in the T20 World Cup.

South Africa make light work of India in Ahmedabad

South Africa played exceptionally good cricket at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as they posted a formidable total of 187 runs despite being 20/3 after opting to bat. David Miller, Dewald Brevis, and Tristan Stubbs batted superbly to take their team to an above-par total on the board.

With the ball, they were even more clinical, not letting any of the Indian batter off the hook. India lost their five wickets for just 51 runs and there was no way back for the hosts in the game who were eventually bundled out for 111 runs in the 19th over of the innings.

England stun Sri Lanka in spinning conditions

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first in Pallekele. They restricted England to just 146 runs with a fine bowling performance. However, little did they know that they would unravel in front of England spinners and especially Will Jacks, who picked up three wickets after opening the bowling from the other end and also won the player of the match award. They scored only 95 runs before getting bundled out in the 17th over of the innings as only Dasun Shanaka batted well for them.

Here's the latest points table update of T20 World Cup Super 8

Super 8 Group 1

Teams Matches Played Won Lost No Result Points No Result South Africa 1 1 0 - 2 3.8 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 - 0 0 West Indies 0 0 0 - 0 0 India 1 0 1 - 0 -3.8

Super 8 Group 2

Teams Matches Played Won Lost No Result Points No Result England 1 1 0 - 2 2.5 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 1 0 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 1 0 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 - 0 -2.5

Also Read