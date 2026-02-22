Jasprit Bumrah sets new national record with three-wicket haul against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026

Ahmedabad :

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah breathed fire in India’s Super Eights clash against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. He conceded only 15 runs in his four overs and claimed three crucial wickets of Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch. With that, he surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin and teammate Arshdeep Singh to become the leading wicket-taker for India in T20 World Cup history. He now holds the record with 33 scalps to his name.

Most wickets for India in T20 World Cup history:

Player Wickets Jasprit Bumrah 33 Ravichandran Ashwin 32 Arshdeep Singh 32 Hardik Pandya 29 Ravindra Jadeja 22

South Africa post 187 runs in first innings

Courtesy of Bumrah and Arshdeep’s terrific opening spell, South Africa were reduced to 20/3 in the powerplay. David Miller and Dewald, their designated finishers, were forced to come in early and they played some brilliant cricket in the middle. Miller, who was criticised over his form, dominated the proceedings, smacking 63 runs off 35 balls.

Brevis played the role of a second fiddle, scoring 45 runs off 29 balls. Their partnership of 97 runs brought the Proteas back into the contest as they dominated the middle overs. Varun Chakravarthy, who is India’s leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament, was taken to the cleaners, as he leaked 47 runs in four overs.

At one point, South Africa were cruising towards 200 runs, but Bumrah pulled the breaks in his second spell. Flamboyant batter Tristan Stubbs managed to keep the scoreboarding ticking in the final overs. He smacked Hardik Pandya for 20 runs in the final over as India posted 187 runs in the first innings.

Really enjoyed that: Miller

After the game, Miller noted that he enjoyed the knock and analysed that the wicket was true to its nature. He further added that the free hit he played soon after arriving to the crease, helped him get into the zone and accelerate eventually.

“I really enjoyed that. Obviously a little bit under pressure there in the powerplay, but Brevis and myself got the innings going and it was good to contribute like that and help us get to a good score. I was licking my lips there with those free hits. It’s always nice to get a free hit, it kind of breaks the momentum of the opposition and obviously getting the two sixes off it was good to capitalise. It was a good wicket. I think it’s not slow, but just a touch on the slower side, still a good wicket,” Miller said to the broadcaster.